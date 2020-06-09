Based on the turnout at one polling precinct, turnout in Fulton County could be lower than expected in the June 9 primary election.
But at other polls, such as Atlanta’s Central Park, according to media reports, turnout has been higher, with long lines and voters even using provisional ballots due to problems with voting machines.
At the Church of the Redeemer in Sandy Springs, when a reporter arrived at 10:29 a.m., only seven residents were in line waiting to sign in before voting. Poll Manager Beryl Davis said only 257 of the precinct’s 9,741 had voted by then.
“We had a rush, a line this morning and a steady flow,” she said. “This is the slowest it’s been all morning.”
While residents across the county and state had to contend with not only using Georgia’s new voting machines and dealing with health and safety restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents voting at this precinct had to also deal with a precinct change. The county moved it from Highpoint Episcopal Community Church after its worshipping community closed in January.
At Central Park, voter Shannon Christian told Capital Beat she was angered because Fulton elections officials appeared to be unprepared for the election. She said she was “outraged” as her wait in line neared three hours.
According to Capital Beat, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, and Democratic Party of Georgia spokeswoman Maggie Chambers have called for an investigation into Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office for voting machine problems Raffensperger blamed on individual county elections officials.
Voicemail and email messages to Rick Barron, director of the Fulton Department of Registration and Elections, seeking comment and more information were not immediately returned.
Check back with the Neighbor for updates throughout the day on voter turnout and the election.
