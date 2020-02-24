The quarterfinals’ round of the Georgia High School Association Basketball State Playoffs will begin Feb. 25 with several local teams still in contention for a state championship.
The Class A Private boys’ bracket includes top overall seed St. Francis which won its second-round home contest against First Presbyterian 96-57. Five Knights scored in double figures led by a team-high 19 points from Jusaun Holt. Kei Simmons had 18 and Dwon Odom posted 15. Holt also posted a team-high 14 rebounds for a double-double in addition to a team-high eight assists. Odom also had eight assists in the victory. Next up for St. Francis is a home contest against 24th seed Holy Innocents’.
Mount Pisgah Christian is the fifth-overall seed and also in the quarters. The Patriots defeated W.D. Mohammed 65-47 in the second round at home. Mount Pisgah visits Walker, the fourth-overall seed, in its next contest.
The Denmark program has reached the Class 4A quarterfinals for the first time in program history following a 74-59 home win over Burke County in the second round. The Danes, who are the top seed from Region 7AAAA, will visit Upson-Lee, the top seed from Region 2AAAA, in their next contest.
Chattahoochee has reached the Class 6A quarterfinals following its 73-68 home win against Heritage (Conyers) in the second round. The Cougars, who are the top seed from Region 7AAAAAA, host Sequoyah, the third seed from Region 6AAAAAA, in their next game.
Milton is also in the quarterfinals for Class 7A after its 72-57 home win over North Cobb in the second round. The Eagles are the top seed from Region 5AAAAAAA and will host Newton in the quarters.
The Class A Private girls’ bracket features two local teams. St. Francis is the top overall seed and defeated Tallulah Falls 76-44 in the second round. Savannah Samuel posted a game-high 27 points and Mia Moore had 18 for the Knights in the victory. Moore also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. St. Francis will host Mount Paran, the eighth-overall seed, in the quarterfinals.
Wesleyan is the fifth-overall seed and defeated Trinity Christian 69-27 at home in the second round. Paige Lyons had a game-high 21 points with seven assists and five rebounds for the Wolves in victory. Avyonce Carter (17 points, 17 rebounds) and Alyssa Philip (11 points, 13 rebounds) posted double-doubles as well for Wesleyan which visits Stratford Academy, the fourth seed, in the quarters.
Johns Creek is the top seed from Region 7AAAAAA and in the Class 6A quarterfinals following its 65-55 home win over Houston County in the second round. The Gladiators will visit Glynn Academy in their next contest.
Collegiate commitments
Local programs have also celebrated the signing of its student-athletes to collegiate athletic scholarships through the month of February.
Denmark saw gymnasts Sarah Wilson sign with Yale University and Chase Brock commit to LSU. Four Danes’ baseball players, Jack Kream, Logan Delong, Matt Cassandra and Dalton Hansard have each signed with Georgia College and State University. Denmark football players have also signed in Ze’vian Capers (Auburn University), Jordan Brunson (Virginia Tech), CJ Ford (Elon University) and Nick Corraza (Austin Peay University).
St. Francis tennis player Rachel Marsh signed with Piedmont College.
Blessed Trinity saw baseball players Trey Baker (Northwest Florida State College), Dom Marcoccio (Wofford College) and Bret Buursema (Berry College) sign. Football players James Bryant (United States Air Force Academy), Jackson Filipowicz and Grayson Gilder (United States Military Academy), Elijah Green (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill), Quinton Reese (Liberty University) and Michael Wright (Pennsylvania State University) made their commitments.
Other Titans’ commitments included lacrosse players Max Coopman (Bellarmine University), Ruthie Mandell (Young Harris College), Hannah Nee (Mercer University) and Kelly Scott (Liberty University). Rower Brianna Brysacz signed with the University of Colorado while soccer players Delaney Brown (University of Miami) and Taylor Rish (University of Georgia) also made their commitments. Swimmer Rachel Saxon will attend Colorado State University.
King’s Ridge football player Braxton Chadwick signed with Savannah State University.
Roswell saw the following football players signed with their respective schools: Trey Zimmerman and John Copenhaver (North Carolina), Ivan Yates (Furman University), Will Troutman (Harvard University), Doneiko Slaughter (University of Tennessee), John Michael DiRoberto (Wofford College), Jacob Jarrett and Ethan Roberts (Tennessee Tech), Matthew Ford (Grinnell College), Carson Koporc (Kennesaw State University) and Savion McCrary (Notre Dame College).
Mount Pisgah softball player Megan Messinger will attend LaGrange College and Brigitte Bilderback will play lacrosse at Piedmont College.
