The Atlanta Police Department announced two women were injured when a man drove through an apartment complex firing a gun but also hitting both with his car.
According to a news release, on June 12 at about 7:07 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at an apartment complex at 195 Fairburn Road in west Atlanta. When they arrived, they found one woman who they originally thought had been grazed by gunfire and another woman who was struck by a vehicle.
Both women, who were alert and conscious, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. But as the investigation continued and the woman apparently shot was examined by Grady’s staff, they determined she also was hit by the suspect’s car. That means the incident is being investigated as a hit and run, though charges from the man firing his weapon will also be included.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a male suspect occupying an older model Mercedes entered the apartment complex and began shooting from the vehicle,” the release stated. “… Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”
A description of the suspect was not given by the police.
This is the second incident to occur at that address in two weeks. On May 31, one man died and a woman was injured in a double shooting.
