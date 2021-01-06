The suspect wanted for fatally shooting a 7-year-old Cobb County girl while her family drove by Phipps Plaza in Buckhead last month has been arrested, the Atlanta Police Department announced.
According to a news release, Daquan Reed, 24, was located and arrested Jan. 6 in Hampton, Virginia, by the U.S. Marshals Service, which is partnering with the Atlanta Police on the case. He will be extradited back to Atlanta.
The girl, identified as Kennedy Maxie of Mableton, died Dec. 26 after being shot in the head during a Dec. 21 shopping trip with her mother and aunt.
According to a news release, at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 21, police officers responded to a 911 call from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in Sandy Springs about a child being shot. At the hospital, investigators spoke to the victim’s aunt, who said she was driving the girl and her mother by Phipps Plaza mall, located at 3500 Peachtree Road, when she heard several gunshots. The police later identified the girl as Maxie.
“The aunt continued to drive and a short time later noticed that the victim was acting strangely,” the release stated. “The aunt realized the child had been shot and drove to the hospital, where the victim was taken into surgery in critical condition.”
Lt. Pete Malecki, the police’s homicide commander, said the suspect fired at least three shots from his vehicle as he left the Saks Fifth Avenue parking lot after getting in an argument with at least one other individual.
“In a senseless rage, he fired rounds out of his window and it resulted in a girl’s death,” he said. “We don’t believe it was an intentional shooting.”
Reed, a Virginia resident and convicted felon, was identified as a suspect by the police Dec. 29, when warrants were issued for his arrest on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
“We are very appreciative of work our investigators and the U.S. Marshals put into locating and apprehending Mr. Reed, and we are relieved to know this murderer is no longer roaming anyone’s street,” the police stated in the release.
