The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona murder suspect who escaped custody while being transported from Atlanta back to that state.
According to a news release, Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, was arrested recently and was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the process of being extradited to Phoenix by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigators when he escaped their custody April 29 at about 8:50 a.m.
Strover is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with visible tattoos on his neck, including a large one of the word “RISK.” He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and no shoes. Strover was handcuffed when he escaped.
Anyone who has seen Strover or has knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
