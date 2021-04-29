The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona murder suspect who escaped custody while being transported from Atlanta back to that state.

Strover, Jsaan Carlos rgb

Jsaan Carlos Strover

According to a news release, Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, was arrested recently and was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the process of being extradited to Phoenix by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigators when he escaped their custody April 29 at about 8:50 a.m.

Strover is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with visible tattoos on his neck, including a large one of the word “RISK.” He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and no shoes. Strover was handcuffed when he escaped.

Anyone who has seen Strover or has knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Check back with the Neighbor for an update as this news develops.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.