The Atlanta Police Department has cancelled a Mattie’s Call that was issued earlier in the day for a man who went missing this weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
“(Christopher) Dasilva has been located in good health,” Sgt. John Chafee, a police spokesman, said in an email.
The call was issued for Dasilva, 36, who flew to the Atlanta airport from Milwaukee Jan. 19 and was supposed to take a connecting flight to New Jersey later that day, according to an earlier email from Chafee.
But Dasilva, who according to a police missing person report was last seen at the airport at 8:30 a.m., missed his connecting flight and family members contacted police Jan. 20 to say he was missing. However, now that he’s been found, the call has been cancelled.
