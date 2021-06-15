The Atlanta Police Department announced it recently seized a cache of weapons, drugs and cash from a home and arrested three suspects.
According to a June 14 news release, starting in late May, investigators observed suspicious activity outside a home located at 2608 Godfrey Drive in west Atlanta after getting several anonymous complaints earlier this year about possible illegal drug sales there.
The police also sent officers under cover to buy narcotics there to confirm they were being sold at the home. June 10, investigators executed a search warrant there.
“Inside, investigators found a total of seven firearms, with one of them modified for fully automatic operation and two 50-round drum magazines,” the release stated. “Investigators also found nearly 19 pounds of marijuana, 11 oxycodone pills. 27 pints of promethazine and more than $41,000 in cash.
“While officers were on-scene searching the home, a UPS truck delivered several packages to the home, one of which contained 3.4 pounds of marijuana. Three suspects were at the home at the time of the search warrant and all were detained without incident.”
The three suspects were identified as Willie Williams, 27; Carinthuit Henry, 21; and Courtney Benjamin, 17. They each were charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance.
