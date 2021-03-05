The Brookhaven Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a woman.
Ian Christian McGhee, 43, of Brookhaven, was arrested March 4 at about 6 p.m. outside his home. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and stalking.
According to a news release, March 4 at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the area of North Druid Hills Road near Briarwood Road. Officers and investigators then met with a female victim who said, as she walked along North Druid Hills, a man pulled his car alongside her several times and tried to start a conversation with her.
He was driving a white Dodge Challenger with severe rear-end damage.
“After the victim ignored the suspect and moved to another portion of the roadway, the male reportedly repositioned his car, exited the car while flashing a metal badge and attempted to grab the victim,” the release stated. “She was able to escape, and the male left the area.
“Officers conducted a canvas of the area and were able to locate video evidence showing the suspect vehicle and tag. The suspect was positively identified, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.”
According to police, McGhee was carrying an Emergency Medical Technician badge when he was arrested. Also, the Chamblee Police Department charged him with harassing phone calls to another woman regarding a separate incident occurring in that city.
Brookhaven and Chamblee investigators are asking anyone who experienced a similar incident with this suspect to contact either Brookhaven Sgt. Jake Kissel at 404-637-0600 or Chamblee Detective Rick Barber at 770-986-5005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.