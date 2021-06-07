The Brookhaven Police Department announced an incident where a suspect barricaded himself in his home after allegedly assaulting a woman and girl ended with the suspect dying by suicide.
According to a news release, on June 5 officers responded to a 911 call about two individuals being assaulted at a home in the 1800 block of Commons Drive.
“Arriving officers determined that a male suspect physically assaulted two females. One victim was a relative of the suspect; the other victim had no relationship to the suspect,” the release stated, and one of the victims was a child.
The suspect was identified as Jermaine Maree, 42 of Brookhaven, and soon after that, officers tracked him to his home in the 1800 block of Colt Drive. After getting warrants for his arrest, they surrounded his home and tried to contact him by voice, public address system and telephone but to no avail. Then they requested the North Metro Hostage Negotiation Team and North Metro SWAT team.
After negotiators were unable to contact Maree, SWAT officers entered his home and found he had died by suicide. No police officers discharged their weapons during this incident, and no police officer had contact with Maree prior to his death.
One of the victims was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was treated and released by paramedics at the scene. Neither of the victims were identified by police.
Brookhaven Police investigators have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime scene specialists process the crime scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.