The Atlanta Police Department announced a rape suspect has turned himself in June 9 at its headquarters downtown.
The suspect was identified as Eric Key, 26, who was arrested and charged with sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape and kidnapping.
According to a preliminary police report, June 7 at about 7:30 a.m., a woman was leaving her apartment complex in Midtown “when she was approached by a male who forced her into a vacant apartment and raped her. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
The police sought the public's help in identifying the suspect before Key turned himself in.
