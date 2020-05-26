A 7-year-old boy who went missing May 25 was found safe just hours later, and his biological father was arrested for taking him, the Brookhaven Police Department announced.
According to a news release, Dash Zeno was reported missing May 25 at about 3 p.m. He was last seen near the parking lot of the Berkshires at Lenox Park apartments (2124 Gables Drive in Brookhaven).
Quandell Michael Curtis, 37, of Austell, was arrested and charged with interference with custody. Curtis is believed to be the biological father of Zeno but does not have legitimate custody of the child.
“Investigators determined that shortly before Zeno went missing, Curtis called the telephone in Zeno’s apartment,” the release stated. “GPS data later revealed that Curtis was in the area of Zeno’s apartment during the time that Zeno went missing. Investigators subsequently gathered sufficient evidence to support the issuance of criminal arrest warrants for Curtis’ arrest.”
Officers from the Brookhaven and Cobb County police departments arrested Curtis without incident at an apartment complex in unincorporated Cobb County (Austell). He will be transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Zeno was found in good health and was reunited with family members.
Because the investigation is still active, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600.
