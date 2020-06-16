Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, June 15 announced the residents who will serve on the election task force he created the previous week.
It was started after Fulton (and other counties) experienced problems during the June 9 primary election, causing Fulton and some other counties to get court orders to extend their voting hours past 7 p.m.
The task force members are: Henrietta Antoinin, Bruce Brown, Imara Canady, Harvey Davis III, Robert DeRodes, Mike Dvorscak, Cecilia Houston-Torrence, A.J. Jain, Daphne Jordan, J. Martin Lett, Ben Myers, Tammy Pollock, David Ross, Katy Sharp, Brenna Simon, Catherine Woodling and Carol Yuric and two state representatives: District 62’s William Boddie, D-East Point, and District 58’s Park Cannon, D-Atlanta.
Its purpose is to review those election issues and to find ways to address them as Fulton prepares for the Aug. 11 primary runoff and Nov. 3 general election. The task force will concentrate on and make recommendations on six areas: facilities, equipment, personnel, logistics, communications and absentee ballots.
