Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is asking Fulton County residents and employees to donate items to assist families in the Bahamas who lost everything in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Donation barrels are available in the following Fulton government facilities:
- Fulton County Government Center atrium, 141 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta
- North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs
- South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
Items accepted include canned food, toiletries and hand sanitizer, diapers and baby supplies, first aid items and cleaning supplies.
For those who prefer to make financial contributions, a Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund has been established by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. Wire transfers may be made through J.P. Morgan Chase. Instructions are available by visiting https://bit.ly/2lULtKC.
In addition, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are providing disaster response and accepting donations.
“Fulton County is the gateway to the world, and thousands of residents from the Bahamas and across the Caribbean make our community home,” Pitts said in a news release. “We want to help bring comfort and stability to our brothers and sisters affected by Dorian.”
He has talked with Bahamian Consul General Astra Ambrister-Rolle regarding the county’s support of the continued relief effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.