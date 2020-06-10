After the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections was plagued with problems during the June 9 primary election, Robb Pitts, the county board of commissioners’ chair, announced the formation of a new election task force to review the issues Fulton had in the primary and to prepare for the Aug. 13 primary runoff and Nov. 3 general elections.
According to a news release, the task force will be made up of key county executives and members of the business community, including a consulting firm.
“We are currently reviewing the problems that we encountered yesterday and finding ways in which to minimize the possibility of the same problems in the future. We want the voting process to be a pleasant experience for our citizens,” Pitts said in the release. “The task force will be chaired by Dick Anderson, Fulton County manager, and include key business executives with expertise in logistics.”
While some polling precincts had short wait times and no problems with the state's new voting machines, which were being used in a non-early election for the first time, other poll locations had issues where voters waited in line up to five hours to cast their ballots.
The department even got an order from a Fulton County Superior Court judge to extend the end of voting hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., which further delayed the election's complete results being posted to the county and secretary of state's websites.
