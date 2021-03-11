Buckhead-based Piedmont Healthcare and the East Lake Foundation are uniting to host a COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic March 15, when Piedmont will vaccinate about 150 members of Atlanta’s East Lake community in DeKalb County.
Taking place at East Lake Golf Club, this clinic follows the March 10 one where Piedmont also partnered with the foundation to vaccinate 50 educators from Charles R. Drew Charter School, also located in East Lake.
The March 15 clinic will be held on the first day the state is allowing residents 55 and older and those adults with a high-risk condition to be vaccinated. It’s being arranged with the foundation’s partner organizations: residents of The Villages at East Lake, East Lake Golf Club, the East Lake Family YMCA and Sheltering Arms East Lake.
Individuals vaccinated March 15 are set to get their second doses April 12.
“Piedmont exists to serve its communities and the COVID-19 vaccines, combined with other public health strategies, represents our best opportunity to bring an end to this horrific pandemic,” Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with the East Lake Foundation to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to community members who may otherwise have difficulty accessing it. We are grateful to help the East Lake Foundation continue to find another avenue to improve the health and well-being of the local community.”
The East Lake Foundation was founded in 1995 to help transform one of Atlanta’s most troubled neighborhoods that had fallen victim to years of disinvestment and the long-term impacts of systemic racism.
The holistic revitalization of the East Lake community, led by the foundation and its partners, is a landmark achievement in urban renewal, and the organization’s efforts are providing a blueprint for not only breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty, but also creating a place where people of all ages and incomes choose to live and thrive.
Piedmont has been a partner in East Lake for several years with team members volunteering each year with the foundation’s annual Thanksgiving and holiday parties, providing food, donating gift cards and participating in the Adopt a Family program. More recently, Dr. Jayne Morgan, Piedmont’s clinical director of the COVID-19 task force, joined the foundation to take part in a COVID-19 vaccination awareness event.
“This is a very difficult time for vulnerable residents in East Lake, many of whom have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are experiencing economic hardship as a result of this extraordinary health crisis,” Daniel J. Shoy Jr., the foundation’s president and CEO, said in the release. “We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Piedmont Healthcare and East Lake Golf Club to host this vaccination clinic in East Lake to help us support our older citizens among our residents and partner agencies who are in critical need of assistance and often have limited access to the resources necessary to get vaccinated.”
