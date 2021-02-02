021021_MNS_Tyke Tyke the dog

Tyke

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Tyke for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This handsome 6-year-old gentleman loves human companionship and is always up for cuddling or resting with people. Tyke is a quick learner who is eager to please, making him super easy to train. He has already picked up several commands quickly, including sit, fetch and look. He also walks very politely on a leash, takes treats gently out of your hand and is well behaved around cats.

In addition to snuggling with human beings, Tyke enjoys include playing with toys, carrying them around in his mouth, playing fetch and splashing around in kiddie pools. His adoption fee is being sponsored by an anonymous donor, so his adoption fee is waived, including his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

His ID number is A30071859. Are you ready for a lifetime of love with Tyke? If so, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.