LifeLine Animal Project presents Tyke for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This handsome 6-year-old gentleman loves human companionship and is always up for cuddling or resting with people. Tyke is a quick learner who is eager to please, making him super easy to train. He has already picked up several commands quickly, including sit, fetch and look. He also walks very politely on a leash, takes treats gently out of your hand and is well behaved around cats.
In addition to snuggling with human beings, Tyke enjoys include playing with toys, carrying them around in his mouth, playing fetch and splashing around in kiddie pools. His adoption fee is being sponsored by an anonymous donor, so his adoption fee is waived, including his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.
His ID number is A30071859. Are you ready for a lifetime of love with Tyke? If so, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
