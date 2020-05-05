LifeLine Animal Project presents Tuspots for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Tuspots is a sweet 2-year-old boy who always has one adorable ear down and the other ear up, which makes him look super cute. He is smart, learns fast and already knows how to sit and walk politely on a leash.
Tuspots also gets along well with other dogs and loves running around the yard super fast and then coming over to shelter employees and volunteers to receive some affection. He is a big snuggler and is ready to go home with you today.
Tuspots’ ID number is 42146193. If you adopt him before the end of May, his adoption fee will be only $20, including his neuter, microchip and vaccines. To meet Tuspots, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
