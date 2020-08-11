LifeLine Animal Project presents TayTay for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
TayTay is a young, intelligent, goofy guy wrapped up in a short little body. This social butterfly has a wonderful personality and a cute, stout frame. He is friendly to everyone he meets and loves to kiss and snuggle with people.
TayTay also gets along well with other dogs and has lots of fun playing chase around the shelter play yard with his friends. He has learned how to sit and stay and is ready to learn more commands. This fun, enthusiastic boy will make a great new family member.
TayTay’s ID number is 875564. If you're interested in getting to know him, email adoptions@fultonanimalservies.com for more information.
