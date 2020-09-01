090920_MNS_Stormy Stormy the cat

Stormy

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Stormy for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This fantastic feline is sweet, laid back and content. Stormy is happy to spend her day sitting on her perch, interacting with people and looking out the window at birds and squirrels.

She shares her room with other cats and gets along well with all of them. If you're looking for a friendly, mellow kitty who loves people, Stormy could be your perfect match.

Her ID number is 45369982. To learn more about Stormy, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

