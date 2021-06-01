LifeLine Animal Project presents Steven and Catalina for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Spend 30 seconds with these blue-eyed cats, and you're sure to fall in love! Steven and Catalina are siblings and the absolute best of friends. They snuggle, talk and even give each other little nose kisses.
They are also social with human beings, and whenever people walk into their room at the LifeLine Community Animal Center, they greet them happily with sweet meows. Since Steven is deaf and takes comfort in having his sister nearby, and since Catalina loves her brother and enjoys looking out for him, these two must be adopted together.
Steven’s ID number is 46430438, and Catalina’s ID number is 46430425. Come meet them at the center or email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.