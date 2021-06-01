060921_MNS_Steven_Catalina Steven and Catalina the cats

Steven and Catalina

LifeLine Animal Project presents Steven and Catalina for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

Spend 30 seconds with these blue-eyed cats, and you're sure to fall in love! Steven and Catalina are siblings and the absolute best of friends. They snuggle, talk and even give each other little nose kisses.

They are also social with human beings, and whenever people walk into their room at the LifeLine Community Animal Center, they greet them happily with sweet meows. Since Steven is deaf and takes comfort in having his sister nearby, and since Catalina loves her brother and enjoys looking out for him, these two must be adopted together.

Steven’s ID number is 46430438, and Catalina’s ID number is 46430425. Come meet them at the center or email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org for more information.

