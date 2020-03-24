LifeLine Animal Project presents Sienna for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. She is a sweet girl who would make a loyal and loving family member. Sienna gets along great with children, adults and other dogs. She is also perfectly behaved in the car and does well on a leash.
Volunteers who have taken Sienna out for the day said she loves to go exploring and is every hiker's dream hiking buddy. If you adopt Sienna by March 31, you'll pay only $20, including her spay surgery, microchip and vaccinations. Her ID number is A862355.
During the COVID-19 crisis, LifeLine is seeing potential adopters by appointment only, so to meet Sienna, just make an appointment online by visiting www.lifelineanimal.org/shelters and clicking on the Fulton adoptions link.
