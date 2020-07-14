LifeLine Animal Project presents Sherman for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Sherman is a gentle giant who is about 4 years old, weighs 80 pounds and has a calm and dignified nature. This handsome boy is very polite and when he is offered a treat, he'll take it very carefully out of your hand.
Sherman will also sit and shake when he is asked, and he is friendly to everyone he meets. He is a wonderful dog who will make an excellent addition to any family.
Sherman’s ID number is A874345. For more information on Sherman, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.