LifeLine Animal Project presents Shakespeare for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
While he can't discuss the merits of 16th-century literature, this distinguished 4-year-old boy knows how to sit, walks well on a leash and has good manners. Shakespeare is an affectionate boy who loves receiving pets and cuddles. He also enjoys leaning on human beings and taking treats very gently out of your hand.
If you are looking for a friendly and calm pup, Shakespeare is an excellent choice.
His ID number is A45905574. Get to know Shakespeare by emailing adoption@lifelineanimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.