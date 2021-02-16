LifeLine Animal Project presents Salem for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This chocolate-covered, medium-sized boy is 3 years old and has the most expressive ears we've ever seen! Salem is also a stealth snuggler who will quietly slip himself under your arm while you're otherwise engaged for some quality snuggles.
He loves a good shoulder rub, knows how to sit and is quick to understand what you are asking him to do. And when he isn't cuddling, he enjoys playing and exploring his surroundings.
His ID number is A878881. If you would like to meet Salem, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
