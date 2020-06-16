LifeLine Animal Project presents Sage for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Sage is a happy boy who is very smart, learns quickly and will do just about anything for a treat. While at the shelter, he has already learned some basic commands, including sit, and he is eager to learn more.
Sage loves to play with toys and can often be found stretching out on a cool floor and chewing his stuffed squirrel. He also gets along well with other dogs, enjoys playing fetch and likes to go hiking. If you are looking for an obedient dog to take on adventures or just a snuggle buddy to lounge with, Sage is your guy.
Sage's ID number is A873956. If you are interested in meeting him, please email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
