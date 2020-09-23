LifeLine Animal Project presents Ryker for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This sweet boy has a sunny personality and loves meeting new people. He is really the best of both worlds: not only is he a young, wiggly and playful guy who likes to run around the shelter yard with toys in his mouth, but he is also a smart, gentle and obedient gentleman who is already house trained, will lay down and wag his tail when you approach him and knows several commands.
If you're looking for a dog that is energetic and obedient, come get to know Ryker!
His ID number is A44947456. For more information, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
