LifeLine Animal Project presents Ryan for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Although he may look stodgy and grouchy, Ryan is actually a very sweet and cuddly 4-year-old cat. This big, handsome boy weighs 13 pounds and has a beautiful, silky black coat. He enjoys being brushed, basking in the sun on the catio at the LifeLine Community Animal Center and lying next to his elderly roommate, Birdie.
Ryan also has an adventurous side and loves to explore new boxes employees set out for him and to play with toy mice.
Ryan’s ID number is 43009907. To meet this pristine kitty and take advantage of a $20 adoption through May 31, please email adoptions@LifeLineAnimal.org.
