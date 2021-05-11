LifeLine Animal Project presents Rugar for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This 1-year-old boy is the total package! He is a handsome, debonair gentleman who weighs 65 pounds and is smart, too. Rugar has already learned some basic commands and will learn more quickly if treats are involved.
Additionally, he is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, so he can leave the shelter and become part of your family today!
His ID number is A881090. Come meet this head-turner at Fulton County Animal Services or email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.