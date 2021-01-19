LifeLine Animal Project presents Roman for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This handsome 3-year-old boy has a beautiful, short-haired, snow-white coat with a few black spots on it, including one adorable spot right over his eye. Roman is a playful guy who has never met a toy he didn't like!
When he's not playing with toys, he enjoys running around outside, chasing balls and receiving pets and kisses from his human friends. Roman weighs 63 pounds would be a great choice for anyone looking for a fun and playful young dog.
His ID number is A877869. To learn more about Roman, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
