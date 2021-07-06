LifeLine Animal Project presents Riley for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Riley is an adorable girl who is wiggly, happy and snorts like a little pig when she is excited. She also has great treat-catching skills, is easy to walk and fun to take on outings.
Whether she’s going for a walk or snuggling on the sofa with you, Riley is content to hang out by your side. Come get to know Riley today at LifeLine's DeKalb County Animal Services shelter.
His ID number is 45556755. For more information about Riley, email adoption@LifeLineAnimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.