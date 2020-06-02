061020_MNS_Pogo Pogo

Pogo

 LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Pogo for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

Pogo is a sweet and energetic 2-year-old pup who is missing one of her rear legs. LifeLine is not sure how she became a tripod, but this lovely girl doesn't let it slow her down, and she can't wait to impress you with her expert tennis ball-chasing skills.

Pogo also enjoys playing with squeaky toys and is a wonderful cuddler who will snuggle by your side all night while you read or watch TV. This eager-to-please girl knows how to sit and stay, is housebroken and is already spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She will make an excellent companion for someone who has a fenced-in yard and is looking for an active young dog who likes to cuddle.

Her ID number is 44118815. If you are interested in adopting Pogo, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.

