LifeLine Animal Project presents Pebbles for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Alert, engaged and ready to take on the world, this 2-year-old girl is full of personality. Whether she is making biscuits, generating purrs or head-butting human beings, Pebbles is always a wonderful companion.
She enjoys following her foster parents around, rubbing on their legs and lying next to them while they watch TV. And when it's time for them to work, Pebbles takes her spot on the windowsill where she can keep track of the squirrels and chipmunks in the yard.
Her ID number is 45175470. To meet this terrific kitty, email foster@lifelineanimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.