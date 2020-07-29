LifeLine Animal Project presents Paw Paw for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Paw Paw is a handsome and happy 3-year-old boy who weighs 56 pounds and has an entourage of admirers at the shelter. Friendly and energetic, he is always excited to go on walks with his human friends, and when you stop to take a break he will climb up on the seat right next to you.
Paw Paw knows how to sit, and is super treat-motivated, which makes him easy to train. He loves giving and receiving affection and is a fun dog to be around.
Paw Paw’s ID number is 45060764. For more information, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
