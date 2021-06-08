LifeLine Animal Project presents Patricia for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This beautiful 1-year-old girl is a sweet and happy pup who is friendly to everyone she meets. Patricia is a petite 42 pounds, so she's a great size for almost any home.
She is also smart, gets along great with other dogs and learns quickly. Patricia is a fantastic dog who will be a loyal and loving companion. And through June 13, her adoption fee is only $20.
Patricia’s ID number is A882253. To meet Patricia, please visit her at Fulton County Animal Services or email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com for more information.
