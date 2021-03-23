LifeLine Animal Project presents Opal for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Opal is a social lady! She is always the first kitty to chirp a sweet hello when anyone enters the cat room. Then she'll quickly walk over to greet the visitor in person, ask for a head scratch and purr the entire time they're near.
At 8 years old, Opal is a sophisticated kitty who would love to leave the shelter behind for a calm, comfy home. Do you have a spot in your heart and home for a super sweet, senior kitty?
Her ID number is 46474804. For more information, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
