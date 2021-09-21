LifeLine Animal Project presents Novalie for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Novalie is a sweet, caring little dog who will gladly take treats off of your hand for the small price of sitting. At the age of 1, she learns quickly and will make a great addition to your family. If you already have a dog, do not worry as she is great around other canines.
The pup has the cutest ears ever and will be super excited to greet you when you walk in. She will make the perfect new pet. To meet her or find out more information, visit the LifeLine adoption center in DeKalb or email adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Her pet ID is 48449732 and she can’t wait to meet her new owners soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.