LifeLine Animal Project presents Nova for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. She is a cat who is super friendly to everyone and actually likes meeting new people.
Always ready for a head scratch or kiss, Nova is one of the most affectionate kitties at the shelter. She is looking for an adopter who doesn't mind that she is diabetic and needs insulin. The shelter staff has fallen in love with her and thinks she is more than worth the trouble. Her ID number is 42728100.
For more information about adopting Nova or to meet her, drop by the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org or call 404-292-8800.
