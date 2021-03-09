LifeLine Animal Project presents Nino for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Snuggly kitty alert! This petite and sweet 7-year-old boy loves to be loved. Head scratches, cheek rubs and being near people make him extremely happy!
If you're looking for a new feline family member who bonds strongly with human beings and is very affectionate, Nino is a perfect choice and will make an outstanding pet.
His ID number is 46165654. For more information on Nino, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
