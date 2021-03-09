031721_MNS_Nino Nino the cat

Nino

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Nino for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

Snuggly kitty alert! This petite and sweet 7-year-old boy loves to be loved. Head scratches, cheek rubs and being near people make him extremely happy!

If you're looking for a new feline family member who bonds strongly with human beings and is very affectionate, Nino is a perfect choice and will make an outstanding pet.

His ID number is 46165654. For more information on Nino, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.