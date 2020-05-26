060320_MNS_Natalie Natalie the cat

Natalie

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Natalie for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

Natalie is the kind of cat everyone loves. Never moody and always sweet, she is always willing to give and receive affection. Natalie also likes to play and unlike many cats, she loves dogs and can often be found snuggling with one in her foster home.

Her ID number is 43180898. If you are looking for an affectionate, good-natured cat who will love your dog, too, meet this special girl today by emailing adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.