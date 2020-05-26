LifeLine Animal Project presents Natalie for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Natalie is the kind of cat everyone loves. Never moody and always sweet, she is always willing to give and receive affection. Natalie also likes to play and unlike many cats, she loves dogs and can often be found snuggling with one in her foster home.
Her ID number is 43180898. If you are looking for an affectionate, good-natured cat who will love your dog, too, meet this special girl today by emailing adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
