LifeLine Animal Project presents Mr. Claus for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This handsome boy has a contagious smile that is sure to make your holidays merry and bright. He is the perfect combination of relaxed and energetic and is usually calm, but he will quickly become playful whenever toys, especially squeaky balls, appear.

Mr. Claus is a well-rounded boy who gets along well with other dogs and is friendly to everyone he meets. He will make a wonderful addition to any family.

Mr. Claus’ ID number is A46169255. For more information, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.

