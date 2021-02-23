LifeLine Animal Project presents Mr. Charlie Cheeks for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This 8-year-old, tri-pawed gentleman is appropriately named due to his chubby cheeks. Mr. Charlie Cheeks is very handsome and affectionate, so he steals hearts wherever he goes. He relishes in all the attention he receives but also enjoys quiet time perched in his favorite spot by the window.
Mr. Charlie Cheeks will make a great companion for anyone who wants a sweet, loving kitty. Could that be you?
His ID number is 46161549. If you'd like to learn more about this wonderful boy, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
