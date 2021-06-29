070721_MNS_Montrose Montrose the cat

Montrose

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Montrose for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This gorgeous 1-year-old boy is very sweet and affectionate. Montrose enjoys resting on soft blankets, watching the activity outside from a window and cuddling on his human friends’ laps.

To meet Montrose, drop by the LifeLine Community Animal Center.

His ID number is A47646987. For more information about him, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

