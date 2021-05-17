052621_MNS_Momma_Lavender Momma Lavender the cat

Momma Lavender

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Momma Lavender for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

Momma Lavender is a sweet and calm 2-year-old cat who is ready to find her special someone. She enjoys napping on her comfy bed, window watching and being your best friend.

She can't wait to curl up by your side on the couch!

Her ID number is A44368174. Meet Momma Lavender at LifeLine's Community Animal Center or email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org for more information.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.