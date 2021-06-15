062321_MNS_Mister Mister the cat

LifeLine Animal Project presents Mister for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

Mister is a rare breed of cat called Scottish Fold, and his folded ears that make him resemble an owl. This handsome boy adores human beings and is quite smart and affectionate. In fact, he'd be happiest curled up by your side at night.

Mister is also laid back and would adapt to almost any household. This 2-year-old has stolen our hearts, and we are sure he'll steal yours, too! Come meet him at the LifeLine Community Animal Center today.

Mister’s ID number is A47714647. For more information about Mister, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

