LifeLine Animal Project presents Milo for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Milo is a toy aficionado! This 67-pound boy loves toys of all kinds and will fetch any ball you throw until your arm is tired. Milo is very friendly and smart, is house trained and knows several commands, including sit, drop the ball, touch and down.
He can often be seen carrying toys around, and when it's time to relax, he enjoys gnawing on his chew toys. Milo is a shelter long-timer who deserves a home, so his adoption fee is being sponsored by a generous donor and will be waived, including his neuter, microchip and vaccinations for no charge.
His ID number is A44381786. For more information about Milo, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.