LifeLine Animal Project presents Milo for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Milo is a handsome, nine-pound boy who adores people. As soon as someone walks into his cat room at the shelter, Milo instantly appears by their side. This 10-year-old sweetheart is very affectionate and would love to be your best friend.
In addition to being around human beings, Milo enjoys lying on a comfy bed, perching by a window and playing with a few toys. If you're in search of a laid-back companion, he would love to fill the position?
His ID number is46084326. For more information about Milo, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.