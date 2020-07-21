LifeLine Animal Project presents Mike for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Mike is a tiny three-pound kitten who doesn’t let his small size get in the way of his big personality. This three-month-old boy is super playful and has a big imagination. He adores squeaky toys and, being the ferocious three-pound tiger that he is, he will stalk them, pounce on them and throw them in the air so he can chase them around the room.
All that activity tends to make this little guy tired, so after playtime, Mike wants nothing more than to snuggle with a human being and fall asleep in his or her lap. He came to LifeLine with an infected eye that had to be removed, but he doesn't seem to notice that it's missing.
Mike’s ID number is 44392624. If this one-eyed tiny tiger sounds like the boy for you, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.