LifeLine Animal Project presents Mihr for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
If you are looking for a sweet and laidback new family member, Mihr is the one. This 3-year-old gal is very mellow, amazingly sweet and can often be found napping in her favorite bed. She also has a gorgeous coat and pretty green eyes that make her quite beautiful. Mihr can't wait to find a home where she can watch birds out of a window, perch on a cat tree and have a human to love!
Her ID number is 44984197. For more information about adopting Mihr, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
