LifeLine Animal Project presents Maxaroni for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. He’s a handsome male dog who has the cutest facial expressions. In addition to being adorable, Maxaroni is also very obedient and has great manners. He knows how to sit, he takes treats gently from your hand and he behaves perfectly in the car.
Volunteers have taken him to the park, restaurants and lake, and say he is playful, loves toys and is friendly to all human beings and other dogs. And if you adopt Maxaroni between March 13 and 20, you’ll receive a free adoption during LifeLine Animal Project’s Get Lucky adoption promotion, including his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. His ID number is 40436952.
For more information about adopting Maxaroni or to meet him, visit the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee, email adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com or call 404-294-2165.
