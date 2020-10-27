LifeLine Animal Project presents Marianne for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This 2-year-old, petite gal has the softest fur around, and her gorgeous coloring turns heads wherever she goes. Marianne loves basking in the morning sun in our free-range cat room and can often be found watching the day go by out of her window.
She gets along well with other cats and enjoys greeting people who say hello to her. Meet Marianne at the LifeLine Community Animal Center today.
Her ID number is 45031662. For more information about her, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.